Video: Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Rob McElhenney's Birthday with TITANIC-Themed Gift

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rob McElhenney has a lot to celebrate! On Saturday, Wrexham AFC was officially promoted to League One. This is the first time in the club's 159-year history that the Red dragons have earned back-to-back promotions. Sunday, April 14th, is also Rob's birthday!

In honor of Rob McElhenney's birthday, which happens to be the 112th anniversary of the Titanic sinking, Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman Ryan Reynolds plundered the depths of the ocean for an appropriate gift.

While unable to find the intended gift of Wrexham Lager, which was in fact on the 1912 Titanic voyage, the expedition team found something much more special.

This is the latest addition to the duo's ongoing birthday tradition which continues to escalate every year, starting with the dedication of urinals, blimps, and evolving into an epic birthday song and most recently, a park.

This lost treasure will be on display in the cultural heart of Wrexham, the Tŷ Pawb gallery.

Reynolds also encouraged fans to definitely NOT go to VistaPrint.com/Wrexham to buy items like T-shirts, tote bags, postcards, pillows, and more from VistaPrint.