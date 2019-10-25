VIDEO: Watch Harry Connick Jr. Perform 'Mind if I Make Love To You' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Article Pixel Oct. 25, 2019  

Watch Connick perform the single from this 27th album live in Times Square.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Good Morning America (GMA) brings viewers an award-winning combination of breaking news, exclusive investigations, hard hitting interviews, weather forecasts, cutting edge medical field information, and financial reporting every morning. Join Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee weekdays at 7am on ABC.

VIDEO: Watch Harry Connick Jr. Perform 'Mind if I Make Love To You' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Original Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform Special Medley on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Julie Andrews Opens Up About Going to Therapy on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Adam Pascal in 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN
  • VIDEO: See LOVE IN HATE NATION Cast Record 'Revolution Song'
  • VIDEO: Watch Julie Andrews Read Stephen Colbert a Bedtime Story
  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 23 - PIPPIN Brings its Magic To Broadway