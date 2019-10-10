VIDEO: Watch Gary Gulman's New Comedy Special THE GREAT DEPRESH!

In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay, watch Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh for free through Saturday (10/12/19), on Youtube and HBO.com.

Comic and actor Gary Gulman launches a 75-minute HBO comedy special, featuring Gulman speaking about mental health issues in a way that is both entertaining and poignant, mixed with short documentary interludes that provide insight into the comedian's own mental health journey. Michael Bonfiglio directs and Judd Apatow serves as executive producer.

Watch the special below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You