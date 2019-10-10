VIDEO: Watch Gary Gulman's New Comedy Special THE GREAT DEPRESH!

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay, watch Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh for free through Saturday (10/12/19), on Youtube and HBO.com.

Comic and actor Gary Gulman launches a 75-minute HBO comedy special, featuring Gulman speaking about mental health issues in a way that is both entertaining and poignant, mixed with short documentary interludes that provide insight into the comedian's own mental health journey. Michael Bonfiglio directs and Judd Apatow serves as executive producer.

Watch the special below!

VIDEO: Watch Gary Gulman's New Comedy Special THE GREAT DEPRESH!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Action
  • VIDEO: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Discos Into Times Square to Celebrate 20th Anniversary!
  • VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Talk PATSY & LORETTA on GMA