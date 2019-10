Clinical psychologist Dr. Ali Mattu talks about Tyrion Lannister and anhedonia, aka, joylessness, in Game of Thrones.

Doctor Commentaries is a part of HBO's ongoing commitment to the awareness and destigmatization of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call 1-833-HBO-NAMI or visit NAMI.org.

Watch the clip below!





