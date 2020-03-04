VIDEO: Watch Daniel Radcliffe's Best Moments on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  

The actor has stopped by TODAY over the years to talk about his projects, including "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005 and "Victor Frankenstein" in 2015.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch Daniel Radcliffe's Best Moments on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: SNL Parodies PHANTOM, WEST SIDE STORY, ANNIE, WICKED, and More in New Musical Sketch 'Airport Sushi'
  • VIDEO: Watch SNL Parody THE SOUND OF MUSIC with John Mulaney
  • VIDEO: 'Any Dem Will Do' for Randy Rainbow on Super Tuesday!
  • VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End