VIDEO: Watch Dan Stevens Perform 'Lion of Love' in the Netflix Film EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, was officially released on Netflix on June 26!

Check out the video below of Dan Stevens performing 'Lion of Love' (sung by Erik Mjönes)!

The 2020 American musical comedy film directed by David Dobkin and written by Andrew Steele and Will Ferrell. The film follows Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir (Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) as they are given the chance to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest. Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato also star.

