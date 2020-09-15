VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Ralph Macchio

Watch the interview below!

Conan and Ralph discuss "Cobra Kai," '80s nostalgia, and Conan's resemblance to Johnny Lawrence. PLUS: Conan thanks Ralph for helping him destroy Jordan Schlansky.

Watch the clip from "Conan" below!

Macchio is best known for his role as Daniel LaRusso in the "Karate Kid" films, and in the recent "Kobra Kai" series.

