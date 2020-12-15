VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Jay Pharoah
He talks about coining the term 'Karen.'
Jay joins Conan in-person to talk about spending Election Day in Africa, coining the term "Karen," and his new movie "All My Life." Plus, Jay does impressions of Kamala Harris and Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker.
Watch the clip from "Conan" below!
"Conan" airs weeknights on TBS.
