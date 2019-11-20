VIDEO: Watch Clips From the 'O Mother Where Art Thou' Episode of BLACK-ISH

ABC has shared two clips from the 'O Mother Where Art Thou' of blackish.

In the first clip, after spurning Junior's earlier offer to play his new virtual reality video game in lieu of reading, Junior (Marcus Scribner) finds Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) asleep with her book in her lap. He offers her another shot at the VR game, but she's skeptical -- until it's zombie-slaying time.

In the second clip, Pops (Laurence Fishburne) is more excited for a day at the museum than Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) would have guessed. Then he explains how he passes time in museums by lying to people who assume he's wise.

Watch below!

ABC's Emmy® and Golden Globe®-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

The show has received 15 Emmy nominations to date, including Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy (Anthony Anderson), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Outstanding Contemporary Costume (Michelle R. Cole and Devon Patterson). ABC's "black-ish" received a prestigious Peabody Award in 2016 and the American Film Institute selected the show as one of their Television Honorees for 2015. Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe Award in 2017 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy. The show swept the 2019 NAACP Image Awards' television comedy categories and won Outstanding Comedy Series for the fifth year in a row, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee Ellis Ross and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Marsai Martin.





