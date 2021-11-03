VIDEO: Watch Brandy & Eve Face-Off in New QUEENS Rap Battle

A new rap battle from the latest episode of Queens on ABC has been released. Watch Eve and Brandy face-off in the new clip from the musical series below.

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Brandy Norwood has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. She has starred in the UPN sitcom "Moesha" for six seasons and the Walt Disney Television version of "Cinderella." Other credits include "Star," "The Game," and the first season of "America's Got Talent." Brandy also starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

Watch the new video here: