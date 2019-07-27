VIDEO: Watch Bloopers and Bonus Clips From AVENGERS 4: ENDGAME

A bloopers reel has been released for the latest Avengers film, Endgame. The reel also includes bonus clips of the cast in action.

Watch the full video below!

Avengers: Endgame is the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, which left fans desperate to find out the fate of their favorite superheroes!

In Avengers: Endgame, while adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner-must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos, the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.





