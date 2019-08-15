VIDEO: Watch Alessia Cara Impersonate Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Singer Alessia Cara appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show to challenge the host to a Wheel of Musical Impressions. This is her second time competing on The Tonight Show -- she played the same game with the host in 2017.

Cara impersonates Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse, and Alanis Morrissette, while Fallon does Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger.

Watch the video below!

This story originally appeared on Variety.





