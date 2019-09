ABC posted a farewell to long-running sitcom "Modern Family," which airs its eleventh and final season starting Wednesday, September 25. Watch the video below!

In the upcoming season premiere, Haley is determined to follow the advice in her parenting books with the twins, but Phil and Claire think their old methods are better. Meanwhile, Manny is set to direct Jay's dog bed commercial in the hopes of winning his ex-girlfriend back.





