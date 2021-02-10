VIDEO: Wanda Sykes Talks CRANK YANKERS on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Wanda talks about taping crank calls for Jimmy's Comedy Central show "Crank Yankers," Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, wanting to know what he's doing now, the fact that every president ages during their presidency except for Trump, her parents getting the vaccine, her wife and kids going to Paris while she was working, being on set of her new movie Breaking News in Yuba County, wearing terrible wigs in the film, people asking her about "WandaVision," her desire to be on the show, and Jimmy thanks her for a gift basket she sent him for Black History Month.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

