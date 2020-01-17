VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Talks Hanging Out With Snoop Dogg on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The former "High School Musical" icon stars in the new film "Bad Boys for Life" with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

A California native, Vanessa Hudgens began her career in musical theatre at the age of eight, performing in productions of Evita, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King & I, The Music Man, Cinderella and Damn Yankees. She made her feature film debut in Catherine Hardwick's Thirteen, starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood, and co-starred in the action film, Thunderbirds. She is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway hit, "High School Musical" and its follow up films, "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. She followed her "High School Musical" success with the critically acclaimed Bandslam, as well as Beastly and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Recent credits include Frozen Ground, directed by Scott Walker, Spring Breakers, opposite James Franco and Selena Gomez and directed by Harmony Korine, and Gimme Shelter, directed by Ron Krauss. In 2010, she won the ShoWest Award for "Female Star of Tomorrow" and the Trendsetter Award at the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards.



Hudgens recently played the titular role in Gigi on Broadway and starred in the KENNEDY Center production of In the Heights. She's perhaps best known for her work in the High School Musical franchise. She also starred in Rent: Live and Grease: Live. She will executive produce and star in The Knight Before Christmas.

