VIDEO: VH1 Shares Cast Reactions From LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA

Jul. 2, 2019  

The cast reacts to Joc's exes telling Kendra about him messing around with other women, then they talk about Joc and Kendra's trip to survey the fire damage at the salon.

Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.

