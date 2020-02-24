VIDEO: Trevor Noah Talks About Training With a Tennis Coach on THE ELLEN SHOW

Feb. 24, 2020  

Trevor Noah told Ellen a hilarious story about how he trained with intense tennis coaches to play with Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against Roger Federer and Bill Gates. "The Daily Show" host also commiserated with Ellen over both of them losing to Dave Chappelle in the Best Comedy Album category at this year's Grammys.

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

