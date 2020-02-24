VIDEO: Trevor Noah Talks About Training With a Tennis Coach on THE ELLEN SHOW

Trevor Noah told Ellen a hilarious story about how he trained with intense tennis coaches to play with Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against Roger Federer and Bill Gates. "The Daily Show" host also commiserated with Ellen over both of them losing to Dave Chappelle in the Best Comedy Album category at this year's Grammys.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

