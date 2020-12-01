Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tori Kelly & Kelly Clarkson Perform 'Silent Night'

Dec. 1, 2020  

Kelly Clarkson and Tori Kelly are serving up some holiday spirit with a soulful rendition of "Silent Night" from Tori's new album "A Tori Kelly Christmas."

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


