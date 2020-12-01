VIDEO: Tori Kelly & Kelly Clarkson Perform 'Silent Night'
Kelly Clarkson and Tori Kelly are serving up some holiday spirit.
Kelly Clarkson and Tori Kelly are serving up some holiday spirit with a soulful rendition of "Silent Night" from Tori's new album "A Tori Kelly Christmas."
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: West End Musicians Perform a Medley of Musical Overtures
- VIDEO: Brad Oscar Sings Election-Themed GUYS & DOLLS Parody, 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!'
- VIDEO: Watch Lena Hall Sing from ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS
- VIDEO: Watch Ali Ewoldt, Nic Rouleau & More Unite to Sing FOLLIES!