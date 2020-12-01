VIDEO: Tori Kelly & Kelly Clarkson Perform 'Silent Night'

Kelly Clarkson and Tori Kelly are serving up some holiday spirit with a soulful rendition of "Silent Night" from Tori's new album "A Tori Kelly Christmas."

Watch the performance below!

