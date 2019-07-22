VIDEO: Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in the Trailer for A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.

Watch the trailer below!

A Beautiful Day in THE NEIGHBORHOOD will be released in theaters on November 22, 2019.





