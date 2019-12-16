VIDEO: Tom Hanks Honors Sally Field at the 42ND ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

2014 Kennedy Center Honoree Tom Hanks takes a moment to share his appreciation for 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree Sally Field.

Watch the clip below!

Sally Field's career has spanned over five decades, she is a two-time Academy Award and a three-time Emmy Award winner. Sally made her Broadway debut in 2002 in Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? and in 2004 received rave reviews for her role as Amanda in Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie (The Kennedy Center). In 2017, she revisited the role on Broadway, directed by Sam Gold, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.

Her extensive film credits include Places in the Heart (Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actress); Norma Rae (Academy Award, Golden Globe, New York Film Critics Circle Award, National Board of Review Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Award, National Society of Film Critics honour and Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress); Lincoln (New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress); Smokey and the Bandit, Absence of Malice, Kiss Me Goodbye, Steel Magnolias, Forrest Gump, An Eye for An Eye, Mrs. Doubtfire, Soapdish, Not Without My Daughter, The End, Hooper, Stay Hungry and Hello, My Name is Doris.

She starred in both Punchline and Murphy's Romance, which were produced by her Production Company, Fogwood Films. On television Sally began her career in 1964 in the series Gidget and went on the star in The Flying Nun in 1967. She has received Emmy Awards for her title role in the series Sybil and for her performance in ER. She played Nora Walker in the ABC series Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2011 receiving an Emmy Award, a screen Actors Guild Award and two Golden Globe nominations. In 2012, Sally was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and in 2015 she was honoured by President Obama with the National Medal of Arts. She has served on the Board of Directors of Vital Voices since 2002 and also served on the Board of The Sundance Institute from 1994 to 2010.





