VIDEO: Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton Star in THE KING Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for The King, starring Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton.

In The King, Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life - including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Edgerton, The King co-stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

The King will be released on November 1, 2019.





