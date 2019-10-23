VIDEO: Tim Meadows Relays a Message From Will Forte on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tim Meadows talks about keeping up with his SNL castmates, buying property in Detroit and getting recognized by Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper in front of his kids.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

