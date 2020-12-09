VIDEO: Tim Allen Talks Quarantine on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Tim talks about working during the pandemic.
Tim talks about working during the pandemic, missing live audiences, spending some of quarantine at his cottage in Michigan, setting up a special home studio, talking to insects, the crossover episode between "Home Improvement" & "Last Man Standing," and fixing things on his new show "Assembly Required."
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below.
