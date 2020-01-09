VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Talks GOLDEN GLOBE After Parties on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

Tiffany Haddish talks about running into Carol Burnett at THE GOLDEN GLOBES and taking over the Netflix after-party.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Talks GOLDEN GLOBE After Parties on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: Irene Sankoff and David Hein Talk MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING Reunion Concert in Toronto
  • VIDEO: Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Talk Starring in MEDEA & Life With Two Young Boys
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement