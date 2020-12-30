VIDEO: Tiffany Boone Talks THE MIDNIGHT SKY on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Tiffany Boone talks about starring alongside George Clooney as an astronaut.
Tiffany Boone talks about starring alongside George Clooney as an astronaut returning home to a post-apocalyptic world in the new drama "The Midnight Sky".
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
