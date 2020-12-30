VIDEO: Tiffany Boone Talks THE MIDNIGHT SKY on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tiffany Boone talks about starring alongside George Clooney as an astronaut returning home to a post-apocalyptic world in the new drama "The Midnight Sky".

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.