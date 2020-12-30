Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tiffany Boone Talks THE MIDNIGHT SKY on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tiffany Boone talks about starring alongside George Clooney as an astronaut.

Dec. 30, 2020  

Tiffany Boone talks about starring alongside George Clooney as an astronaut returning home to a post-apocalyptic world in the new drama "The Midnight Sky".

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


