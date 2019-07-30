VIDEO: The PEAKY BLINDERS Return in Season Five Trailer

BBC One has released the trailer for Series 5 of Peaky Blinders. In the new season, crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) begins his new role as a Member of Parliament.

Watch the trailer below!

The highly anticipated new series is expected to air later this year on BBC One. The trailer introduces fans to newcomers Sam Claflin ("The Hunger Games") and Anya Taylor-Joy ("Glass").

Peaky Blinders stars Murphy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Sophie Rundle and Helen McCrory.

The drama has received universal acclaim, including for Series 4 the BAFTA award for Best Drama Series.





