VIDEO: The Newest AMERICAN IDOL is Announced!

Article Pixel May. 18, 2020  

"American Idol" rounds out its all-new innovative and critically celebrated season on ABC, crowning the winner live during the epic grand finale event!

Watch the announcement below!

SPOILER ALERT:

America has voted and the winner of AMERICAN IDOL is Just Sam!

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC. Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, while multimedia personality Bobby Bones serves at the in-house mentor.

