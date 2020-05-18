VIDEO: The Newest AMERICAN IDOL is Announced!

"American Idol" rounds out its all-new innovative and critically celebrated season on ABC, crowning the winner live during the epic grand finale event!

Watch the announcement below!

SPOILER ALERT:

America has voted and the winner of AMERICAN IDOL is Just Sam!

