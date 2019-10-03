VIDEO: The DANCING WITH THE STARS Cast Tries To Win Your Vote in This Video

In this clip, the cast of "Dancing With The Stars" tries to convince you why you should vote for each of them.

Watch it below!

This season's celebrity dancers include:

Lauren Alaina - COUNTRY MUSIC star

Christie Brinkley - supermodel

Ally Brooke - Pop star

Hannah Brown - "The Bachelorette"

Karamo - TV host

Kate Flannery - TV star

Ray Lewis - NFL Hall of Famer

Kel Mitchell - comedian/actor

Lamar Odom - two-time NBA champion

Sean Spicer - former White House press secretary

James Van Der Beek - TV icon

Mary Wilson - The Supremes





