VIDEO: The DANCING WITH THE STARS Cast Tries To Win Your Vote in This Video

Article Pixel Oct. 3, 2019  

In this clip, the cast of "Dancing With The Stars" tries to convince you why you should vote for each of them.

Watch it below!

This season's celebrity dancers include:

  • Lauren Alaina - COUNTRY MUSIC star
  • Christie Brinkley - supermodel
  • Ally Brooke - Pop star
  • Hannah Brown - "The Bachelorette"
  • Karamo - TV host
  • Kate Flannery - TV star
  • Ray Lewis - NFL Hall of Famer
  • Kel Mitchell - comedian/actor
  • Lamar Odom - two-time NBA champion
  • Sean Spicer - former White House press secretary
  • James Van Der Beek - TV icon
  • Mary Wilson - The Supremes
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



