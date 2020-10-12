VIDEO: The Cast of THE WEST WING Talk About Their Favorite Episodes on THE LATE SHOW

Stephen asks the cast of "The West Wing" to name their favorite episodes of the series.

Stephen asks the cast of "The West Wing" to name their favorite episodes of the series and talk about what qualities they most wanted to bring to their characters. Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, and Bradley Whitford join the show's creator Aaron Sorkin in "A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote" premieres October 15th on HBO Max.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You