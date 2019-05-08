VIDEO: The CW Shares THE FLASH 'The Girl With The Red Lightning' Scene

The Flash is new Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Based on characters from DC's The Flash. After the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator explosion, a DARK MATTER lightning storm strikes Central City C.S.I. Barry Allen, bestowing him with super-human speed. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won't be long before the world learns that Barry Allen has become...The Flash.

