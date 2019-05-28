VIDEO: The CW Shares SUPERNATURAL Season 14 Trailer

Stream Supernatural FREE on The CW App.

The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its thirteenth season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They've come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.

