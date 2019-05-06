VIDEO: The CW Shares SUPERGIRL 'Red Dawn' Trailer

May. 6, 2019  

Supergirl is new Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

SUPERGIRL is based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, who after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. Kara lives in National City assisting media mogul Cat Grant. However, Kara's days of keeping her talents a secret are over when Hank Henshaw, head of a super-secret agency, enlists her to help protect the citizens of National City from sinister threats.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares SUPERGIRL 'Red Dawn' Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: THE CHER SHOW Cast Performs 'Song for the Lonely' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Bryan Adams Hits The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN To Celebrate 300 Performances
  • VIDEO: Get A Peek At The Muny's Latest Upgrades!
  • VIDEO: Paul Alexander Nolan and Carmen Cusack Perform 'Whoa Mama' From BRIGHT STAR
  • VIDEO: OKLAHOMA!'s Ali Stroker is Her Most Powerful Self on Stage
  • VIDEO: Watch Lesli Margherita, James Monroe Iglehart, and More in STAR WARS DAS MUSICAL at BroadwayCon 2017

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup