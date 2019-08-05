VIDEO: The CW Shares Quick Look At IZOMBIE 'All's Well That Ends Well'

Aug. 5, 2019  

Stream iZombie FREE on The CW App.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares Quick Look At IZOMBIE 'All's Well That Ends Well'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Pays Tribute to Hal Prince
  • VIDEO: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Perform FROZEN Finale 'Let It Go' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Andrew Keenan-Bolger Performs at BE MORE CHILL's Post-Show Hang
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup