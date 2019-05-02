VIDEO: The CW Shares JANE THE VIRGIN 'Chapter Eighty-Eight' Promo

May. 2, 2019  

Jane The Virgin is new Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Jane Villanueva has always lived by the rules. She is studying to become a teacher, working her way through school by waitressing at a hot Miami hotel, and she has never forgotten the lesson her grandmother Alba taught her long ago about the importance of saving herself for marriage. But when Jane was accidentally artificially inseminated (!) her life became as dramatic and outrageous as the telenovelas she grew up watching.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares JANE THE VIRGIN 'Chapter Eighty-Eight' Promo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Include
Breaking: HAIRSPRAY To Bring The Beat Back To The West End!

Breaking: HAIRSPRAY To Bring The Beat Back To The West End!

Exclusive: 'The Smartphone Hour' from BE MORE CHILL Recording

Exclusive: 'The Smartphone Hour' from BE MORE CHILL Recording

Photo Flash: Inside Dave Malloy's OCTET at Signature

Photo Flash: Inside Dave Malloy's OCTET at Signature

#TBT: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens on Broadway!

#TBT: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens on Broadway!