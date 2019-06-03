VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'The Scratchmaker' Promo

Jun. 3, 2019  

iZombie is new Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'The Scratchmaker' Promo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Didn't Get Enough of FOSSE/VERDON? Check Out This Interview With Gwen Verdon Backstage at SWEET CHARITY in 1986!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HADESTOWN Perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down' on CBS This Morning
  • VIDEO: Disney Releases 'Speechless' Film Clip from ALADDIN
  • VIDEO: See How the Groundbreaking Choreography was Recreated for FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Explodes Onto the Britain's Got Talent Stage
  • VIDEO: ROCKETMAN's Taron Egerton Wants to Do Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup