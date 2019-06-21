VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'The Fresh Princess' Promo

Jun. 21, 2019  

iZombie is new Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



