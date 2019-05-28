VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'Dot Zom: Quick Look'

May. 28, 2019  

iZombie is new Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'Dot Zom: Quick Look'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Patti Murin Opens Up About Her Struggle with Depression and Anxiety
  • VIDEO: The Queens Of SIX Hit The Stage At Britain's Got Talent
  • BWW Exclusive: STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Hits The Stage At BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Channels Ariana Grande in Latest Parody, 'Just Impeach Him'
  • VIDEO: Watch Nick Adams & Max von Essen Sing 'What Would I Do' from FALSETTOS Tour
  • VIDEO: Watch Part 2 of Hannah Corneau's WICKED on Broadway Rehearsals

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup