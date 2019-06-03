VIDEO: The CW Shares IN THE DARK 'Deal Or No Deal: Quick Cut'

Jun. 3, 2019  

In The Dark is new Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only "witness" to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.

The CW Network featuring the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares IN THE DARK 'Deal Or No Deal: Quick Cut'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Didn't Get Enough of FOSSE/VERDON? Check Out This Interview With Gwen Verdon Backstage at SWEET CHARITY in 1986!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HADESTOWN Perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down' on CBS This Morning
  • VIDEO: Disney Releases 'Speechless' Film Clip from ALADDIN
  • VIDEO: See How the Groundbreaking Choreography was Recreated for FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Explodes Onto the Britain's Got Talent Stage
  • VIDEO: ROCKETMAN's Taron Egerton Wants to Do Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup