VIDEO: The CW Shares BATWOMAN 'Times Are Changing' Teaser

Jun. 13, 2019  

Batwoman is coming Sundays this fall to The CW!

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

The CW Network featuries the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

