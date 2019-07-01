VIDEO: The CW Drops IZOMBIE 'The Fresh Princess: Quick Cut'

Jul. 1, 2019  

iZombie is new Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Drops IZOMBIE 'The Fresh Princess: Quick Cut'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Everything You Need to Know About the WEST SIDE STORY Movie!
  • BEETLEJUICE Now On Sale Through January 5, 2020!
  • ON YOUR FEET's Madison Elizabeth Lagares To Star In U.S. Premiere Of A LITTLE PRINCESS
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup