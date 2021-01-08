VIDEO: Tessa Thompson Talks About Shooting THOR on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Tessa talks about getting in a car accident on New Year's Eve, leaving for Australia to film Thor: Love and Thunder, the first thing she plans to do when she gets out of quarantine, her new movie Sylvie's Love with Kerry Washington's husband Nnamdi Asomugha, and a throwback video of her "playing" the saxophone as a kid.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."