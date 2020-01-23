VIDEO: Terry Crews Talks About How He Felt When BROOKLYN NINE-NINE Was Canceled

Terry Crews talks about AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS and the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

