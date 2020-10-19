Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tanc Sade Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Tanc Sade played Finn.

Oct. 19, 2020  

Tanc Sade, who played Finn, remembers what it was like to shoot a few of his favorite "Gilmore Girls" scenes and reflects on the camaraderie he had with his castmates.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

