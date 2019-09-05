VIDEO: TOM CLANCY'S JACK RYAN Season Two to Premiere on November 1

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the second season of the fan-favorite, action-thriller Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), will premiere globally on Friday, November 1, 2019. In addition to the series' launch date, the official trailer was also released today.

Watch the trailer below!

In the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack's investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President's nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet 'Harry' Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

The official Season Two trailer will also be shown during tonight's NFL Season Opener on NBC, marking the first time Prime Video will be running a full-length trailer on broadcast television. Additionally, travelers flying into LAX Airport this month will be greeted to "Jack is Back," a 50,000 square foot rooftop billboard marking the largest rooftop advertising placement of all time. The rooftop billboard will be illuminated, allowing travelers to view the signage any hour of the day or night.

The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series for television. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.









