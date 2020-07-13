VIDEO: TNT Shares New Trailer for THE ALIENIST: ANGEL OF DARKNESS

In anticipation of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness premiere this Sunday, TNT has released an all-new trailer.

This season, Sara (Dakota Fanning) has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), the formidable alienist, and John Moore (Luke Evans), now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era - the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society - themes that still resonate today.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness will premiere Sunday, July 19 with two episodes airing back to back starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series will roll out as a four week event with two episodes airing every Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT through August 9.