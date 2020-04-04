VIDEO: THE TIGER KING's Joe Exotic Talks Fame and More in New Interview From Prison

Subject of the hit Netflix documentary series The Tiger King, Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, was interviewed in prison on March 22.

He is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his part in a murder-for-hire plot of animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as well as animal abuse charges.

Netflix has just released the interview in a video on Twitter.

Maldonado-Passage was first asked how he felt about the success of the show.

"You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half now," he said.

He goes on to say he is ready to put all of this behind him.

"I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga. It's now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges," he said.

Watch the interview below:

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.



- Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020





