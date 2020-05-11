VIDEO: THE OFFICE Cast Reunites on for Zoom Wedding on SOME GOOD NEWS

John Krasinski hosted a new episode of Some Good News on Sunday night, which featured a reunion for The Office! Krasinski enlisted his friends from the hit NBC series join in to surprise a newly married couple.

Office fans Susan and John of Maryland reached out to Krasinski to let him know that they had recreated his character Jim's proposal to Pam (Jenna Fisher). The actor then tells the couple that he has been ordained to marry the pair and he surprises them with a Zoom wedding, featuring their parents and wedding party! Fisher steps in for Susan's Maid of Honor and country star Zac Brown plays her down the virtual "aisle" with a rendition of his new song, "The Man Who Loves You the Most."

After he officiates the wedding, Krasinski surprises them by saying, "Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too." Krasinski then brings in the rest of the Office cast to perform the wedding dance sequence from Jim and Pam's wedding.

Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nuñez and Creed Bratton all made an appearance to take part in the dance!

Watch below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories