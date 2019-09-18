VIDEO: THE BRADY BUNCH Talks Reuniting for the HGTV Series on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The original cast of 'The Brady Bunch,' who reunited for the HGTV series 'A Very Brady Renovation,' sat down on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to talk about working on the renovation. The cast tells Colbert that they actively participated in the demolition and renovations of the iconic house that their characters lived in.

Colbert also reveals that as a kid he skipped doing his homework so he could watch 'The Brady Bunch.'

Watch the interview below!

The six Brady Bunch siblings, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), teamed up with HGTV's biggest renovation star experts Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home), Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip), to execute the boldest home renovation the world has ever seen.



HGTV cameras captured more than 9,000 hours of the demo, renovation and meticulous replication of the Brady Bunch house. During production, there was so much incredible, fun activity that the series will kick off with an extended 90-minute blockbuster premiere episode.





