VIDEO: TBS Releases Trailer for MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES

Same cast, different story. Head back to a particularly bad time in history when Dark Ages, a MIRACLE WORKERS anthology starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, premieres January 28, 2020 on TBS.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance. This 10-episode installment will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope returning in new roles and facing new challenges. Executive produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video with Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson executive producing alongside Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.





