VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater

He is now hosting The Late Show from his office!

On Monday night, after many months of hosting The Late Show from his living room, with his wife and children serving as his crew, Stephen Colbert returns to the legendary Ed Sullivan Theater building! However, he hasn't return to his full set, yet, he's currently filming shows from his office.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

